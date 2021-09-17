15,000 fentanyl pills seized in arrest at downtown Seattle hotel

article

Seattle Police arrested a man and seized 15,000 fentanyl pills at a downtown hotel Thursday.

A hotel housekeeper was cleaning out a guest’s room after he checked out, when she found a large duffel bag in the room. She called the hotel manager, who came up to see if they could identify the owner.

When they opened the duffel bag, they instead found tens of thousands of fentanyl pills.

The manager called police, who came and took the bag.

While officers were entering it into evidence, the owner of the bag called the hotel manager to let them know he was coming back to get it.

When the man arrived, officers were already waiting for him, and took him into custody.

Seattle Police urge those struggling with opiate addiction to use consider resources across King County meant to help them. Data from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office shows fentanyl deaths have been rising every year. In 2021, 250 people have died from fentanyl use.

