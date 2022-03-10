Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old stabbed during fight in Lake City

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Teen stabbed during fight in Lake City

Seattle police say the 15-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries

SEATTLE - A teenager was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood. 

Seattle police say five to 10 people were involved in a fight in the 13700 block of 32nd Ave NE just before 6:30 p.m. Those involved were teens or young adults, police said. 

The suspects went to that address looking for the victim's sister, but when they didn't find her, a fight broke out with the victim.

The 15-year-old boy was sent to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.  

Police say they have a suspect and vehicle description. They searched the area but did not find the people involved. 

Police have not released suspect information. 

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram