15-year-old stabbed during fight in Lake City

A teenager was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood.

Seattle police say five to 10 people were involved in a fight in the 13700 block of 32nd Ave NE just before 6:30 p.m. Those involved were teens or young adults, police said.

The suspects went to that address looking for the victim's sister, but when they didn't find her, a fight broke out with the victim.

The 15-year-old boy was sent to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have a suspect and vehicle description. They searched the area but did not find the people involved.

Police have not released suspect information.

