15-year-old injured from shooting inside Renton Target store

Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a Target store at The Landing shopping center in Renton.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Renton Police responded to the shooting inside the store. One victim was found injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives said the victim, a 15-year-old male sustained non-lifethreatening injuries and according to Harborview spokesperson, Susan Gregg, he is in satisfactory condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and is described as a heavy-set, Black male in a red sweatshirt and red sweatpants.

Officials said the shooting happened after an arguement inside the store brokeout and that the shooting doesn't appear random.

Renton Police are asking anyone that has additional information about the incident to call 425-430-7500, reference case #20-7418.