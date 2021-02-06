15-year-old girl shot, critically injured in Auburn

A 15-year-old is in critical condition after shooting in Auburn late Friday night.

According to Auburn Police, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of 297th Place in the West Hill neighborhood.

Police say a shooting happened between two related juveniles. Detectives are investigating whether the incident was accidental.

The teenager was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The identity of the teenagers have not been released.

This is a developing story.

