15-year-old dies after Oak Harbor shooting

A 15-year-old has died as the result of a shooting in Oak Harbor on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report about an erratic driver, followed shortly by another call that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash.

The driver of the vehicle told first responders that his passenger had been shot and that he was taking him to the hospital.

The 15-year-old was taken to Whidbey General Hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or where it initially took place.

Oak Harbor Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.