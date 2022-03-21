15-year-old by found dead in Parkland apartment after shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed Saturday night in a shooting in Parkland, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 8:45 p.m, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the Heatherstone Apartments at 10408 19th Avenue Court South.

When deputies arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy dead inside an apartment unit.

According to deputies, multiple people reported that a man was shot and left the scene in a car.

Deputies said there were no suspects identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s department.

