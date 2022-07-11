15-year-old arrested, suspected of DUI crash in Spanaway with other teens in the car

Pierce County deputies arrested a 15-year-old girl suspected of a DUI crash with three other kids in the car.

The sheriff's department said they received reports of a car crash in Spanaway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and the driver was suspected of being under the influence. A deputy arrived and identified the driver as a 15-year-old girl.

A witness told the deputy that the girl ran the stop sign at Waller Rd E and Military Rd E and sped through the intersection, then crashed. One of the passengers allegedly started throwing beer cans from the car, and the driver begged the witness not to call police.

The driver was arrested for reckless driving and minor operating a vehicle after alcohol consumption.

The other kids in the car—ages 13, 15 and 17—were released to their parents.