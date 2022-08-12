15 injured after fiery crash in Arlington where car runs into restaurant

Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Arlington Friday evening injuring at least 15 people, according to police and fire officials.

Arlington County Police reported the crash on Twitter around 7:00 p.m. Friday. They say a vehicle crash into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard.

Investigators confirmed to FOX 5 that the vehicle was actively being used as an Uber at the time of the crash. Police say both the driver and the passenger of the Uber were among the people injured in the crash.

Uber released the following statement in response to the incident:

"Our thoughts are with the driver and everyone injured in this terrible crash. We are looking into this incident and are cooperating with law enforcement on Their investigation."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Jake Denton

Images from the scene show a heavy fire crew presence outside of the Ireland's Four Courts Irish pub. The pub posted on Twitter asking everyone to keep the victims of the crash in their prayers.

After the crash, the car caught on fire which led to the building also catching fire. That fire was put out a short time later.

FOX 5 obtained video from above the scene showing a heavy amount of smoke coming from the area.

According to Arlington Police, nine patients were taken to area hospitals after the crash. Officials say of those victims, two remain in critical condition, one is in serious but stable condition, and the other six were treated for non-life threatening injuries, including the Uber driver and passenger. Six additional patients were also treated at the scene and released.

The owner of Ireland's Four Courts, Dave Cahill, confirmed to FOX 5 that three of the restaurant's employees were among those who were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials say building engineers have evaluated the building and determined it was structurally sound. Despite that, officials say the building cannot currently be reoccupied.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the Uber driver was traveling north on N. Courthouse Road when he left the roadway and crashed into the restaurant. Police say they are still investigating what caused the car to leave the roadway.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.