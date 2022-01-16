14-year-old injured in Des Moines shooting, no suspects identified

article

A 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in Des Moines Sunday morning.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired near 228th Street and 30th Ave S. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Police gave him medical aid and had him transported to Harborview, where he is undergoing surgery.

Authorities have no other information on the shooting or any suspects, and detectives were at the scene collecting evidence for hours after the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Des Moines Police tip line at (206) 870-6871 or email phscrimetips@desmoineswa.gov.

RELATED: 12-year-old girl dead, another injured in Midland hit-and-run crash

READ MORE: 2021 was a record year for homicides in Portland

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: