14-time convicted felon arrested in Everett, suspected of trafficking drugs from a stolen car

article

Everett Police arrested a 14-time convicted felon suspected of trafficking fentanyl, meth and heroin, and seized a loaded handgun and stolen car.

According to authorities, patrol officers spotted a stolen vehicle parked near the Value Village on Evergreen Way two weeks ago. They entered a parking lot to make contact, but the car reportedly drove over a curb and sped off.

Officers reported the escape over radio, and Everett Anti-Crime Team officers responded to help find the stolen car.

Authorities say the car was located a half-mile west near Pecks Dr and Beverly Ln. Officers boxed in the car when it tried to drive away again, and made contact with the suspect driving it.

Police took the suspect into custody and searched the car.

RELATED: Neighbors say Everett home where deadly shooting happened is notorious for issues

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Inside, they found a loaded pistol, then a backpack containing 1,895 fentanyl pills, close to two pounds of methamphetamine and heroin. The suspect was booked into jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and several counts of intent to deliver controlled substances.