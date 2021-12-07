13-year-old arrested for shooting threats at North Seattle school

article

A 13-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for making shooting threats at Whitman Middle School.

Seattle Police were alerted to threats made on a social media app, with one of the users threatening to shoot up the middle school. After a short investigation, officers determined a 13-year-old from North Seattle posted the threat.

Officers arrested the student at his home Tuesday morning and booked him into the King County Youth Services Center for investigation of harassment.

Seattle Police say there is likely no active threat to any school.

