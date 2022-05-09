13 pitbulls with scars, infections seized from Eatonville home in animal cruelty investigation

article

The Pierce County Animal Control seized 13 pitbull were seized from a Eatonville home on Monday as the result of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

The dogs range in age from seven months to four years old and were found covered in dirt and feces. Several of them have facial scarring and are experiencing eye issues and infections.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County took in the dogs, but the shelter is already at full capacity.

If you're able to help by donating or by fostering/adopting an existing dog in the shelter, you can learn more here. Donations will go to medical care and housing while the dogs recover.

It's unclear if the owner is facing charges. The details of the investigation have not yet been made available.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.