13 people displaced in Tacoma apartment fire

13 people were forced out of their homes after a fire broke out in a Tacoma fourplex.

Firefighters responded to the fire before 11 a.m. Monday, which was burning an apartment near McKinley and Wright Avenue.

Crews had the fire knocked down quickly, but 13 people were displaced from their homes, including one who was taken to the hospital. Red Cross has been requested to temporarily house the residents who were forced to evacuate.

Officials say three of the apartment’s four units were heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

