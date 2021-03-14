13 arrested in downtown Seattle demonstration

Thirteen people have been arrested after a group marched through downtown Seattle Saturday evening.

According to police, a group of people dressed in mostly black gathered in the Pioneer Square neighborhood around 7 p.m. Around 8:00 p.m. the group started marching towards the waterfront while police monitored from a distance.

When the group got to Alaskan Way, they pulled barricades, fencing, and cones out of a construction zone and into the road, completely blocking several lanes of traffic.

Washington State Patrol Troopers had to temporarily close the ferry terminal until the marchers cleared the area.

Officers began arresting identified individuals who had tampered with the construction zone and blocked the street. As officers made those arrests, other members of the group began throwing rocks at police and attempting to prevent officers from arresting their fellow marchers. One officer hit with a rock but was uninjured.

Multiple rocks were collected from the scene, some of which were the size of a baseball and weighed as much as 1.7 pounds.

Eight total arrests were made at the waterfront: five for obstruction, two for pedestrian interference, and one for assault on an officer.

Other individuals vandalized businesses and broke large windows on Second Avenue. The rest of the arrests were made in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Four of those arrested during the demonstrations were booked into the King County Jail and nine were processed and released from the West Precinct.