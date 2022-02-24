12-year-old kidnapped in stolen car out of Mount Vernon, suspect sought

article

Police are looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a vehicle out of Mount Vernon with a 12-year-old girl inside.

According to police, a 2006 gray Mazda 3 was stolen from a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Riverside Drive on Feb. 18.

Once the thief realized that there was a 12-year-old in the car he stole, he continued to drive around with the child before dropping her off at an unknown apartment complex, believed to be in Burlington.

After the child was abandoned, she was able to get assistance from a good Samaritan nearby, who drove her back to Mount Vernon, where she was then found by police.

Police are still trying to identify the good Samaritan who drove the child back to learn more about the incident.

A day later, the stolen Mazda was found abandoned in a residential area near Riverside Drive and East Fir Street in Mount Vernon.

The suspect is described as a slender man in his 20s with short, possibly shaved dark hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark hoodie and jeans with white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is encouraged to call police dispatch at (360) 428-3211 or Mount Vernon Police Department at (360) 336-6271

