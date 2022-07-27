1 person critically injured, girl hurt after shooting near Parkland, deputies say

Pierce County deputies are investigating after a person was critically injured and a 12-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet after a shooting overnight near Parkland.

The shooting happened near 97th and Ainsworth at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 13 News that people were shooting at a car on the street and several bullets hit two nearby homes.

A 12-year-old girl in of the houses was grazed by a bullet and cleared by medics, according to deputies.

Investigators said the car crashed into a church fence and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Detectives found a gun inside the vehicle.

Deputies said a car involved in a Parkland shooting crashed into a fence. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Moss said as police were investigating they found over 70 shell casings and the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Several other cars in the neighborhood were also hit.

There were two other shootings that took place on the same street on Sunday at 10 p.m. and Monday morning at 1 a.m.

The investigation remains under investigation and

This is a developing story and will be updated.



