12-year-old girl dead, another injured in Midland hit-and-run crash

Two 12-year-old girls were struck, one fatally, in a hit-and-run crash in Midland.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the girls were outside near 104th St SE and 24th Ave E, when a white flatbed pickup truck hit them and sped off.

One of the girls was killed in the crash, and the other was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities are looking for the suspect vehicle, which they say has damage on the front end.

RELATED: Everett pub owner arrested on 10 sexual assault charges

READ MORE: Troopers search for suspected shooter after road rage incident on SR-18 in Issaquah

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: