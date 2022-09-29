12-year-old dog found dumped in bag receiving critical care at Tacoma animal shelter

article

A 12-year-old chihuahua found abandoned in a bag is currently receiving urgent medical care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The dog is suffering from severe skin issues over her entire body and extreme itchiness causing her to scratch and bite herself non-stop. The shelter’s veterinary team is working hard to alleviate the pain and improve her health with medication and antibiotics, the shelter said.

The shelter is currently caring for over 700 animals and is reducing their adoption fees significantly for a limited time to help free up needed space for more pets in need.

From Sept. 29 – Oct. 8, adoption fees will be reduced to $50 for adult dogs, $25 for adult cats, and $5 for critters. Typically, adoption fees range from $80 to $500 for dogs and $30 to $135 for cats.

For more information, visit the Humane Society website. Additionally, if you are looking to foster, visit this webpage.

