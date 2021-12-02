12-year-old could face charges in Everett school threat

A 12-year-old boy could face charges for allegedly making threats against students at North Middle School in Everett.

The boy, a student at the school, allegedly wrote threats on a bathroom stall.

"Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated by an assigned School Resource Officer. At North Middle School, criminal charges were forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office against a 12-year-old male student who made threats. Officers continue investigating a threat," the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said.

School officials and police do not believe there is an immediate danger at the school.

This isn't the only school threat in Everett that happened within the last day.

A teenager was taken into custody after social media threats to three schools in the Mukilteo School District.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of the threats of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The threats had been made against Explorer, Voyager and Mariner in the Mukilteo School District.

Detectives identified the source of the social media post and arrested a 14-year-old without incident.

The suspect was taken to Denny Youth Center and was booked on six felony charges.

Bothell High School canceled class on Thursday due to a school shooting threat. The threat was also written on a bathroom stall.

All of these school threats come just days after a 15-year-old gunman opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing four and injuring several others.

