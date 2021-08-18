12-year old boy hit by vehicle and killed in Lake Stevens

A 12-year old boy was struck and killed by a truck while riding a scooter in Lake Stevens on Tuesday evening, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the victim and a friend were on their scooters in the driveway of the victim's residence. The child then darted out into the street in front of a passing pickup truck and the driver was unable to stop the vehicle in time.

The driver immediately stopped to get out and rendered aid to the child until Snohomish Fire and Rescue arrived to perform life-saving measures.

Authorities pronounced the child dead at the scene 30 minutes later.

Deputies are currently investigating the collision — the driver is cooperating.

