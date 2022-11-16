12 hurt in fire, explosion at apartment complex in Gaithersburg, MD

Firefighters say 12 people were injured after a fire and explosion led to a structural collapse at an apartment complex in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg.

At a press conference on the scene, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said 10 of those injured were transported. Two of those transported have critical injuries and the other eight, which he said were made up of four adults and four children, have mild to moderate injuries. He said two people were treated and remained on scene. No fatalities have been reported.

Goldstein said that the still active fire was being fed by gas from the basement area of one of the buildings. He said crews are working with Washington Gas to shut off the supply.

The chief said buildings 826 and 828 suffered substantial damage in the explosion. In total, residents in 24 units in the complex were displaced. It is unclear at this time how many residents may be unaccounted for because some buildings are still too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, Goldstein said maintenance workers used a painter’s ladder to rescue a resident from a balcony. He also said Red Cross units are on the scene to assist those displaced.

Goldstein addressed reports that residents had reported the smell of gas prior to the explosion saying officials have no record of 911 calls this morning from residents reporting the odor of gas.

Images from SkyFOX showed heavy smoke billowing from the multi-level residential building.

FOX 5 spoke with Brandon Savage who was in a nearby office building when the blast happened and said he heard what he described as a "massive explosion" before heading outside to find four residential units fully engulfed in flames. Debris was scattered at least 100 feet away from the buildings, he said. Savage also said one of the buildings looked as though it had completely collapsed.

Montgomery County Fire Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that firefighters encountered ‘heavy fire conditions upon arrival.’ Images from Piringer show substantial damage to several buildings in the complex.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez spoke with several residents, one who reported feeling what felt like an explosion and seeing debris scattered across the area.

Nearby Brown Station Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to the emergency response in the area. No one at the school was injured in the blast.

In March of this year, an explosion at the Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road in the Silver Spring area of Montgomery County injured several people and displaced over 100 adults and children. That explosion was caused by a maintenance worker who accidentally cut a gas line.

In August 2016, an explosion killed seven people, including two children, and left many more injured at the Flower Branch apartments in Silver Spring. National Transportation Safety Board officials said a mercury service regulator that was not connected to its vent line was the source of a gas leak that led to that deadly explosion and fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.