12 dogs, including 11 puppies, found abandoned in Point Defiance Park bathroom

A female dog and her 11 puppies are now recovering after being abandoned inside a bathroom at Point Defiance Park in Pierce County last week.

According to the Pierce County Humane Society, the mother, an emaciated pitbull, was found tied to a suitcase. Inside that suitcase were her one-week-old puppies.

Thankfully, a Good Samaritan found the family and took them to the humane society. The mother is still too skinny and veterinarians are putting her on a refeeding program to help her safely gain weight.

The puppies are being treated for puppy strangles, a condition that causes swelling in the face and skin lesions.

Once the dogs are healed and healthy, they will be able to be adopted.

The organization is asking for donations to help off-set the costs of caring for all 12 dogs.

