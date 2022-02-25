12 cases of norovirus-like illness reported at Renton pizza restaurant

Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating after 12 people became sick with a norovirus-like illness from The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Renton.

According to public health officials, nine people from two separate groups reported becoming ill between Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.

Three employees at The Rock Wood Fired Pizza also came down with similar symptoms on Feb. 20, but did not work while sick.

Officials have not identified how the virus was spread within the restaurant. An investigation of the restaurant found no risk factors known to contribute to the spread of norovirus.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that frequently spreads person-to-person and is often associated with food. Norovirus illness often has a sudden onset of nausea and vomiting and/or watery diarrhea with cramps, according to public health officials.

The restaurant closed on Feb. 23 for a thorough cleaning and disinfection. The restaurant reopened a day later with the approval of Public Health – Seattle & King County.

