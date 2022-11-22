$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation

article

The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.

Investigators believe that the victim was killed at the scene and then the trailer was set on fire to destroy any evidence.

The victim has not yet been identified.

If you have any information, you can call in your tips to 206-296-3311 and reference case #C22038270.