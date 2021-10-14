101-year-old woman adopts 19-year-old cat from animal shelter

article

Old cats can still make new friends.

Elderly animals typically have a harder time getting adopted. For one cat in North Carolina, however, his advanced age actually helped get him adopted into a very special home.

Jane Bowers, the executive director of the Humane Society of Catawba County, spoke with Fox News about Gus, a 19-year-old cat. He had been surrendered to the shelter in September when his previous owner had a life-changing situation and could no longer care for him.

According to Bowers, Gus immediately stole the hearts of the workers at Catawba County.

A few weeks after Gus was brought in, the shelter received a unique request. The family of a 101-year-old woman named Penny was looking for a new cat for her. Her previous cat had passed away and Penny was looking for companionship.

Gus, who is estimated to be about 133 years old in cat years, ended up being a perfect fit.

He and Penny connected and he quickly settled in to his new home. According to the shelter, Gus is in good health for his age.

Although it can be difficult to find new homes for older animals, Bowers says that this doesn’t prevent the shelter from taking them in. While many people are looking to adopt younger animals, there are benefits to taking in an older pet.

For example, Bowers explained, older pets are typically house or "potty" trained. They’re also less likely to chew on the furniture and they are "just happy to be back in a family environment."

