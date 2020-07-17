10,000 Headshots Project coming to PNW

Millions of people across the country are without jobs right now because of the pandemic, and a nationwide project is hoping to help get some people back on their feet.

It's called the 10,000 Headshots Project, with more than 200 photographers helping provide free headshots to people while keeping safety in mind.

Eight photographers are shooting headshots for free at two locations in our area on Wednesday, July 22nd.

One is Westlake Center, and the other is the Alderwood Mall.

Pierre Frevol is of the local photographers participating. For him, the project is about helping people with their self image while also helping them get back to work.

"Headshots make a first impression... And first impressions, you cannot have a second first impression and a headshot is playing that role of making a first impression, so it could help people finding a job," he said.

They are hoping to help at least 400 people with each photographer shooting 50 headshots.

People interested must registester ahead of time here.