$1,000 reward offered for information after family dog found shot and killed

Pasado's Safe Haven is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after a family dog was found shot and killed near her home in Kittitas County.

According to the animal shelter and the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, a 4-year-old Malamute named Kita was reported missing by her family on March 8.

The following day, she was found dead not far from her home on Patrick Mine Road in Ronald, an unincorporated Kittitas County community a few miles west of Cle Elum.

She was found with a single pellet gun wound to her left abdomen, and a necropsy revealed that she died from that injury.

Pasado's Safe Haven is taking donations for the reward. You can learn more about donating here. If a suspect isn't found and prosecuted, all funds donated will stay in the general fund and be used for the care of all the animals at the sanctuary.

If you have any information on the shooting, call 509-925-8534 or email christopher.whitsett@co.kittitas.wa.us and reference case number #S22_03265. All tips will remain anonymous.

