10-year-old boy hospitalized after Puyallup house fire

A 10-year-old boy remains in the hospital after a house fire Thursday night in Puyallup.

Crews responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on South Hill at about 8 p.m.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said they quickly pulled a 10-year-old boy from the home and took him to the emergency room.

He was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for burns and smoke-related injuries.

Another person was injured but was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.