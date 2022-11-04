Expand / Collapse search
10-year-old boy hospitalized after Puyallup house fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Puyallup
FOX 13 Seattle

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A 10-year-old boy remains in the hospital after a house fire Thursday night in Puyallup. 

Crews responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on South Hill at about 8 p.m.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said they quickly pulled a 10-year-old boy from the home and took him to the emergency room. 

He was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for burns and smoke-related injuries. 

Another person was injured but was treated at the scene. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 