10 people sickened with gastrointestinal illness from Seattle restaurant

Public Health Seattle-King County is investigating an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness that was contracted at an International District neighborhood restaurant.

According to the health department, 10 people from three separate groups reported getting gastrointestinal illnesses after eating food at the Tamarind Tree Restaurant between Jan. 15 and Jan. 16.

Public Health Environmental Health investigators visited the restaurant on Jan. 24 and they observed, "improper food handling practices, including blocked access to handwashing facilities, improper storage of wiping cloths, risk of cross-contamination, and lack of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitizing of food equipment and physical facilities."

Investigators closed the restaurant during their visit on Jan. 24, and the restaurant is required to complete a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Anyone who has a gastrointestinal illness should not work in or attend childcare or preschool, or work in food handling or healthcare while having vomiting or diarrhea, the health department said.

