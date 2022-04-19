10 cases of norovirus-like illness reported at Renton restaurant

article

Public Health is investigating a norovirus-like outbreak at a La Fuente restaurant after multiple people reported getting sick.

According to King County Public Health, at least 10 cases of norovirus have been associated with La Fuente in Renton. People are reporting feeling symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and chills.

Environmental Health Investigators visited the restaurant on April 15 and identified improper handwashing and glove use, which are risk factors known to contribute to the spread of norovirus. The restaurant closed that day to complete a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Health investigators revisited the restaurant on April 16 and confirmed proper cleaning and disinfection was completed, and the restaurant reopened.

Prior to the food safety inspection, La Fuente held an excellent rating.

Investigators reviewed with restaurant management about the requirement that staff who got sick are not allowed to work until they show no symptoms for at least two days.

