1 wounded, 1 arrested in Pioneer Square stabbing, police say

article

One man was wounded in a stabbing in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday evening.

Police were called to reports of two men fighting near Third Ave and Yesler Way around 6:21 p.m. While officers were driving there, dispatch received another call saying one of the men had been stabbed.

Officers arrived and started treating the 51-year-old man, who reportedly had several stab wounds. They cordoned off the area with tape while they investigated.

Seattle firefighters took over treatment when they arrived, and took the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

RELATED: San Francisco mother seeks justice after son shot, killed in Seattle

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Police recovered a knife at the scene and located the suspect, a 38-year-old man, a block away. The man was booked into King County Jail for first-degree assault.