1 teen accused in deadly Tacoma pot shop robbery arrested, 2nd teen still wanted

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly Tacoma pot shop robbery in mid-March.

On March 19, two teens robbed the World of Weed on the corner of E. 32nd St. and Portland Ave at gunpoint, shooting and killing 29-year-old employee Jordan Brown. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the deadly shooting, a felony warrant was issued for 16-year-old Montrell Hatfield and 15-year-old Marshon Jones.

Jones was arrested in Kent on Monday and was sent to Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center, where he was booked for first-degree murder.

Police said the two are dangerous and believe they are connected to at least 10 similar robberies of cannabis stores in our region.

Hatfield is still outstanding and considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or 911.

Western Washington has seen a rise in pot shop robberies, and sometimes, those robberies have turned deadly.

In the same week that Brown was killed in Tacoma, two other people were killed in pot shop robberies-- a suspect was shot and killed by police in Bellevue and a suspect was shot and killed by an employee providing security in Covington.

Over 80 armed pot shop robberies have been reported across western Washington since January, though that number is likely higher.

As crime increases, shop owners are asking the Liquor and Cannabis Board for armed security guards, training to protect employees and additional funds to cover the costs of the safety protocols they’re adding out of their pocket.

Business owners are pushing for the SAFE Bank Act which would allow federally regulated banks to serve pot shops like any other business.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram