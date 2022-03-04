1 shot near Taco Bell in Kent

Police are investigating after one person was shot Thursday night near the Taco Bell in Kent.

The shooting happened before 9 p.m. near the restaurant on Washington Avenue.

Police have not said the condition of the victim.

Also, information on the suspected shooter hasn't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram