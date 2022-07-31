1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party

An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood.

Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park.

Witnesses explained fireworks had been lit, and some people might have shot a gun into the air.

Police started to clear out the park, when they received a call that an 18-year-old man walked into the Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound in his back.

Officers went to the hospital to speak with the man, who said he was trying to leave when the gunshots went off. He suddenly realized he had been shot, and went to the hospital.

Officers searched the park but could not find a crime scene or find any evidence.

Authorities say Homicide/Assault unit detectives will conduct a follow-up investigation.