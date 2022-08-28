1 shot in confrontation involving Tacoma Police

One person was shot in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited, but authorities say officers were called to a domestic violence incident at 12:15 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle.

Police arrived, and while they were on scene, a person was shot.

It is not yet known who was shot, or the nature of the shooting—whether they were shot by responding officers, or their current condition.

Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) is now investigating the incident.

FOX 13 is currently working to learn more information, which will be shared as it becomes available.