1 shot during Sammamish home invasion robbery

A person was hospitalized after a home invasion robbery and shooting overnight in Sammamish, deputies said.

After 12:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a home invasion robbery and shooting don Northeast 2nd Street and 225th Avenue Northeast.

Investigators said a family member at the home was shot and taken to Harboview Medical Center. Their condition is not known.

Deputies are searching for suspects, who remain at large.

The Investigation remains ongoing.