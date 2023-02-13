Expand / Collapse search

1 shot during Sammamish home invasion robbery

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sammamish
Detectives are investigating a home invasion and shooting in Sammamish that left a person hospitalized.

SAMMAMISH, Wash. - A person was hospitalized after a home invasion robbery and shooting overnight in Sammamish, deputies said. 

After 12:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a home invasion robbery and shooting don Northeast 2nd Street and 225th Avenue Northeast. 

Investigators said a family member at the home was shot and taken to Harboview Medical Center. Their condition is not known. 

Deputies are searching for suspects, who remain at large.

The Investigation remains ongoing. 