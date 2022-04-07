1 shot and killed during argument in Kent cemetery
KENT, Wash. - Kent police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead following an argument in a cemetery.
Police were called to the Hillcrest Cemetery on Reiten Road around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man down with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses say a fight broke out among a group, which escalated to gunfire. After shots were fired, the group dispersed and fled the area.
Police have not identified the victim and believe this was not a random shooting.
If you have any information on the shooting, call 911 or the Kent Police tip line at 253-856-5808.
