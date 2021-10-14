1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting near Muckleshoot Casino

One person was injured and another person was taken into custody after a shooting in Auburn Wednesday night.

The shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Dogwood Street East and Auburn Way South, near the Muckleshoot Casino.

Investigators said the person who was shot was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The victim’s condition is unknown as of Thursday morning.

Auburn police located the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Police said there is no current threat to the public and the investigation remains ongoing.

