1 rescued, 1 dead in Renton house fire, officials investigating

One person was rescued from a house fire in Renton, but another occupant was not able to get out.

The fire broke out in the Cascade area on Pierce Ave SE before 3 p.m. Sunday. Renton Regional Fire Authority, Renton Police and King County Medic One arrived and got one of the occupants out of the house.

There was another roommate inside the house, who was found dead in his bedroom. Two other roommates live at the house but were not home at the time, officials said, and they are speaking with investigators.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No other injuries were reported.