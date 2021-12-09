1 person shot, killed in Federal Way shopping center parking lot

One person was shot and killed Wednesday night in the parking lot of a Federal Way shopping center.

According to Federal Way Police, officers were called to S. 348th St. and Pacific Highway S. When they arrived, officers found a person who had been shot and began life-saving procedures.

The victim died at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, not random. They have not released any information about the victim or possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



