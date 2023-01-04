1 person seriously injured in assault; SWAT negotiating with suspect in Snohomish County

article

Authorities in Snohomish County are negotiating with a barricaded suspect after one person was seriously injured in an assault.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the report of an assault with a weapon before 11:00 am. Wednesday to Bothell Everett Highway near 180th St. SE.

One person was taken with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

Police said SWAT was at the scene negotiating with a man barricaded inside the home.

The public was asked to avoid the area.