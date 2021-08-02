1 person killed in rollover crash on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol are investigating after one person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Tacoma on Monday.
WSP responded to the on-ramp of I-5 south to S 38th Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a rolled-over car.
It appears this vehicle was the only vehicle involved.
The ramp will be closed as WSP conducts an investigation into the crash.
Drivers should take alternative routes.
This is a developing story.
Q13 News will have updates as they become available.
