1 person killed, several hurt in explosive 2-alarm house fire in Renton

One person died and four others were injured in an explosive two-alarm house fire early Friday morning in Renton.

Firefighters were called around 2:00 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Queen Place NE. When crews arrived, the 1st floor was on fire with people still trapped inside the house.

According to the Renton Fire Department, one person died. Medics took one person in critical condition to the hospital. Two others were treated at the scene and one firefighter suffered a minor injury to the hand.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will also be investigating since a large amount of ammunition was found on the second floor.

Neighbors told Q13 News they woke up hearing explosions and then looked outside to see the fire.

Advertisement

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. Crews remained at the scene around 6:00 a.m. to put out hot spots.

Another home next door also had minor damage.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram