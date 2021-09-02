1 person killed in Lakewood shooting, others injured

Lakewood police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and at least two people with injuries.

Officers were called to the 10200 block of Bridgeport Way just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said at least two people were shot. One person died of their injuries shortly after.

An initial investigation indicates the people involved may have known each other.

Police told Q13 News that the incident started as a fistfight in a tattoo parlor, which then turned into a shooting.

Lakewood police say they have a person of interest, who is cooperating with police.

There is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

