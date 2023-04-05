1 person killed, 1 hospitalized after drowning on Five Mile Lake

article

Two people were pulled from the Five Mile Lake on Wednesday evening.

South King Fire and Rescue, Valley Regional Fire and Rescue and Renton Regional Fire Authority crews responded to a "double drowning" in the 36400 block of 44th Ave. S in Auburn, at Five Mile Lake.

Firefighters and paramedics resuscitated one person, and they were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

Divers located a second person after searching for two hours. That person was declared dead on scene, according to Valley Regional Fire and Rescue.

No information has been released about the two victims.

Officials have not specified what caused them to go under.

This is a developing story.

