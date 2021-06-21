1 person injured in Pierce County shooting

Pierce County deputies are investigating a shooting in Purdy that sent one person to the hospital on Monday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the man was shot near 62nd Ave NW and 157th St NW.

Deputies said the man apparently drove to a gas station at 144th St NW and Purdy Dr NW and called 911 from there. Medics took him in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. No further details have been released.

The sheriff's department is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch Q13 News at 4 & 5 p.m. for updates.

