1 of 3 victims hit in random Renton shooting spree dies from injuries

One of the three men injured in a seemingly-random shooting spree throughout south King County earlier this month has died, Harborview Medical Center confirmed to FOX 13.

On Jan. 12, police say 32-year-old Mamadou Diallo shot three people at three different locations in Renton and SeaTac. The motive for the shooting is unclear, though according to court documents, Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people."

Diallo himself is Black and all the victims were Black men.

The victim who died from his injuries was the first person Diallo allegedly shot, according to court documents.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 12, Renton Police responded to reports of a shooting near a strip mall on 64 Rainier Ave. S. When they arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle riddled with bullets. The 57-year-old victim was found inside a nearby store with multiple gunshots to his torso and leg.

The family has identified the victim as Mahamadou Kabba. He leaves behind five children, according to a GoFundMe set up by the family to cover funeral expenses.

Diallo was arrested later that day and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. He appeared in court on Feb. 1 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

One of the charges for attempted murder has been changed to first-degree murder since one of the victims died.

Harborview Medical Center said a second victim remains in the hospital. The third victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Diallo remains in the King County Jail on $3 million bail.

TIMELINE OF THE SHOOTINGS, Jan. 12:

1:22 p.m.: According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), police received a 911 call for an assault that happened inside a Safeway at the 200 block of S. 3rd St. The 76-year-old victim told police he was standing in line to buy lottery tickets, when Diallo pushed him to the ground from behind. Diallo then left the store and was seen driving a gold Dodge Journey. The victim was uninjured.

1:22 p.m.: The RPD says they were advised that a suspect had fired multiple shots into a car near a strip mall on 64 Rainier Ave. S. When police arrived, they found the victim's unoccupied vehicle on the side of the street with at least seven bullet strikes. The victim was found inside a nearby store with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and torso. Authorities say the 57-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, Diallo's gold Dodge Journey was captured on surveillance video fleeing the scene.

1:42 p.m.: Officers were then dispatched to another shooting in the 200 block of SW Grady Way. When they arrived to the scene, they found a 42-year-old man laying in the service area of a Kia car dealership with gunshot wounds in his legs, hips and wrist. Medics arrived and took the victim, an employee at the dealership, to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim has since been released.

2:09 p.m.: King County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a shooting in SeaTac at the intersection of 160th St. and 34th Ave. S. When deputies arrived at scene, the victim was found laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the torso. He was then taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, multiple witnesses told police that the suspect had stopped in the middle of the road of the intersection. Diallo then allegedly had a brief interaction with the victim, shot him at point-blank range "four or five times", and drove away.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, Diallo was arrested in Tacoma on Thursday after the Sergeant who is assigned to SeaTac Police spotted the suspect's gold Dodge Journey with no license plates traveling onto southbound I-5 from S 199th St. The vehicle is registered to him. The Seargent followed the Journey to Tacoma where he arrested Diallo during a traffic stop. Deputies say a ‘Walther’ brand pistol box was on the front passenger seat and at least one fired casing inside the vehicle.