1 man injured in Federal Way shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Federal Way early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near 32100 19th Lane Southwest before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who was shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators told FOX 13 News that a witness saw someone running away from the scene.

Police said a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone that may have information on the shooting is asked to call 253-835-6700.

