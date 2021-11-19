1 man injured in Federal Way shooting

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 13 News Staff
Federal Way
One person was injured in a shooting in Federal Way.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Federal Way early Friday morning. 

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near 32100 19th Lane Southwest before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who was shot. 

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators told FOX 13 News that a witness saw someone running away from the scene.

Police said a suspect has not been identified. 

Anyone that may have information on the shooting is asked to call 253-835-6700.

