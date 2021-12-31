Deputies searching for suspect after deadly shooting at Spanaway home

Pierce County sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting left a man dead Friday in Spanaway.

The shooting happened at a home in the 21600 block of 41st Avenue East. Pierce County Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. told FOX 13 News that one person was killed.

Moss said just after 11:00 a.m. the homeowner called 911 from a neighbor's house and said his son was arguing with someone he did not know in his garage. He told deputies that he heard shots fired and then ran out of the house to call for help.

When deputies arrived, they found a man's body in the driveway in front of some cars.

Moss said the suspect is the homeowner's son and he had left the scene before deputies arrived.

Detectives and forensic investigators were at the scene collecting evidence for this homicide investigation, Moss said.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

