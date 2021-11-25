Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested for impaired driving after deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Woman arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in deadly crash

One person died early Thanksgiving morning in a hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Thursday morning. 

Troopers were called to the southbound lanes on I-5, just south of Portland Avenue around 3 a.m. for reports of a crash. 

There were three people in the vehicle hit at the time of the crash, and the woman in the back seat was killed at the scene. A man and woman in the front of the vehicle were taken to the hospital. 

A gray Jeep Wrangler was reportedly involved and drove away from the scene. 

The Jeep was found about a mile and a half away from the scene of the crash about two and a half hours later. A 25-year-old woman from Auburn was taken into custody after she was located in Lakewood. 

She has been arrested for impaired driving and could face a homicide charge. 

The lanes were shut down for several hours but have since been reopened. 

1 person killed in early morning hit and run

A Jeep fled the scene of a hit and run on I-5 in Tacoma early Thanksgiving morning

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram