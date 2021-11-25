Woman arrested for impaired driving after deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Thursday morning.
Troopers were called to the southbound lanes on I-5, just south of Portland Avenue around 3 a.m. for reports of a crash.
There were three people in the vehicle hit at the time of the crash, and the woman in the back seat was killed at the scene. A man and woman in the front of the vehicle were taken to the hospital.
A gray Jeep Wrangler was reportedly involved and drove away from the scene.
The Jeep was found about a mile and a half away from the scene of the crash about two and a half hours later. A 25-year-old woman from Auburn was taken into custody after she was located in Lakewood.
She has been arrested for impaired driving and could face a homicide charge.
The lanes were shut down for several hours but have since been reopened.
